Shanaya Kapoor's debut film Bedhadak NOT shelved, Karan Johar clarifies with shoot update

Amid the rumours of Shanaya Kapoor's debut film Bedhadak being shelved, Karan Johar has come out with an interesting update about the shooting of the film. With it, the filmmaker-producer clarified that the film has not been shelved, contrary to recent reports. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya had been gearing up for her debut film with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya and this year, the film was announced with a bang. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film's announcements posters featured Shanaya, Gurfateh, and Lakshya.

Now, on Thursday, Karan took to social media and shared a photo featuring Shanaya with the two leading boys of her debut film. Sharing it, Karan said that the film is all set to go on floors early next year. He didn't just stop there. Karan went on to reveal that the film will release in theatres next year. Karan's note came after reports of the film being put on the back burner had gone viral recently. Sharing the note, Karan wrote, "@shanayakapoor02 @gurfatehpirzada @itslakshya all set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year !!!! #BEDHADAK!!!!"

Have a look at Karan's note on Shanaya's debut film:

Reactions to Karan Johar's note on Shanaya's debut film Bedhadak

As soon as Karan shared the shoot update about Bedhadak, celebs began reacting to it. Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, Anaita Shroff Adajania, and others left emoticons in the comment section and cheered with Shanaya, Lakshya, and Gurfateh. The trio will be seen in a romantic film that will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

Bedhadak announcement

Earlier this year, Karan announced Shanaya's debut film with stunning posters that gave us a glimpse of the bond between the lead trio. Sharing the announcement of Shanaya's debut, Karan had written, "Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!." Since then, fans had been eagerly awaiting an update on the film. Amid this, several times, Shanaya was spotted with Gurfateh and Lakshya at dance rehearsals as well in the city.

