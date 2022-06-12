Shanaya Kapoor's latest PIC proves she's queen of mirror selfies; Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan REACT

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in recent times. Even, ahead of her big Bollywood debut, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, she treats her fans with gorgeous pictures and videos. Shanaya's official Instagram handle is full of mirror selfies, and the soon-to-be debutant never fails to impress her fans through her selfie game.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the star kid shared a gorgeous mirror selfie. While sharing the snap, Shanaya wrote, "heart eyes for u". As soon as she posted the photograph, her friends and fans rushed to drop sweet comments. Ananya Panday wrote, "Same" and Suhana Khan commented, "Wow amazing". Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor too dropped a comment. It read, "Obsessed".

Check Shanaya Kapoor's photo here:

Check Ananya and Suhana's comments here:

Shanaya Kapoor is a long time friend of Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. The trio have shared some of their happiest moments together and continue to motivate each other from time to time. It is no surprise that the three of them have preferred to work in the entertainment industry. While Ananya Panday made her debut way back in 2019, Suhana and Shanaya are gearing up for their debut. Suhana will be seen in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar while Shanaya Kapoor will be seen in Karan Johar’s next production venture.

On the professional front, Shanaya Kapoor will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with the movie Bedhadak. She will be sharing screen space with debutants Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media space earlier this year.

