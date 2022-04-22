Shanaya Kapoor's mini-white dress look for date night with mom Maheep made Suhana Khan say THIS

When talking about star kids, Shanaya Kapoor surely makes the list as one of the most popular ones on the block. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya will soon make her Bollywood debut, but she has already become a part of the limelight. She is often papped whenever she steps out in the city, moreover, she also likes to keep an active presence on social media. Shanaya’s pictures on her Instagram space often grab her followers’ and netizens’ attention. A few hours back, she shared her date night look with mum Maheep. BFF Suhana Khan could not stop but comment on her picture.

Taking to the photo-and-video-sharing site, Shanaya shared a snap in which she can be seen in her fashionable best as she posed at a restaurant. The young woman donned an off-shoulder white mini dress with a slightly plunging neckline. Shanaya left her hair open and kept her makeup subtle, minimal, and dewy. Sharing this picture, she captioned the post, “date night with mum (white heart emoji) @maheepkapoor".

As soon as she shared this post, it received a lot of likes and comments from friends, family, and followers. Among others, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana also left a comment hyping up her BFF. It read, “Hottt”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Bedhadak, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She will be sharing screen space with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the Shashank Khaitan directorial.

