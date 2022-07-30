Shanaya Kapoor's photo album from her Ibiza vacay is all about ‘Friends, food and travel’; Check

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in recent years. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. She has a huge social media fan base and occasionally surprises them with beautiful photos and videos. Even before becoming a part of showbiz, the star kid is no less than a Bollywood diva and excels at keeping fans interested by sharing every pleasant occasion she has with her friends, family, and loved ones. Speaking of which, the upcoming debutante has travelled to Ibiza, Spain and if her pictures are anything to go by, she is having a gala time at the scenic location.

Shanaya’s latest Instagram post shows her exploring some gorgeous monuments in Ibiza and indulging in some yummy food with her friends. Shanaya also treated her fans to some mirror selfies and must say, she looks gorgeous in the happy photos. Sharing the images, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Friends, food and travel,” and tagged stylists Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar. Reacting to the post: Shanaya’s father Sanjay wrote: “Love the 7th picture…European summer effect.” However her mother Maheep Kapoor dropped some red heart emojis in the comment section and wrote: “Fun.”

Have a look at Shanaya’s post:

Also, Shanaya had earlier shared a post from her vacay and wrote: “life is my favourite movie.” In the first picture, Shanaya can be seen taking a mirror selfie in a light green attire. Second pic features a flight monitor that read Ibiza. Meanwhile, in rest of the pictures, the star kid is seen having a gala time with her friends on beaches and several other locations including Circoloco, which is a dance party that is held at the DC10 nightclub in Ibiza, Spain, as well as other various locations globally.

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will be soon making her big Bollywood debut with the movie Bedhadak and will be launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She will be sharing screen space with Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.

The characters of the movie were introduced by the filmmaker on his social media earlier this year. Shanaya was introduced as ‘Nimrit’ as Karan shared her first look in the movie.