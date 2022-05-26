Shanaya Kapoor's PICS in bold gown leave Suhana Khan, Khushi & Janhvi shook; Ananya Panday says 'Bella Hadid'

Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash might be over, but the epic fun continues. The filmmaker’s grand celebration saw the who’s who of B’Town dress up in their fashionable best. Like many others, Shanaya Kapoor also took to her social media space today and shared pictures of her outfit from last night. Her close friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi, and Janhvi Kapoor’s reactions are truly unmissable.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi react to Shanaya Kapoor’s photos

A few moments back, Shanaya took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures on the app, showcasing her stylish look from last night. The star kid dressed up in a black cut-out gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Her hair was styled in a sleek top bun, and she went for a glowy and dewy makeup look. Shanaya wrapped up her outfit with a pair of chic heels. She struck several poses in front of the camera.

As soon as she shared the photos, the post was flooded with likes and comments. Among others, Suhana, Ananya, Janhvi, and Khushi also left their reactions. Suhana wrote, “Amazing”, while Khushi Kapoor wrote, “You’re unreal (crying face emojis)”. Janhvi Kapoor was in awe of Shanaya as well as she wrote, “Please (crying face emojis).” Ananya Panday was reminded of American model Bella Hadid as she wrote, “bellaaa”.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s elder daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut. A few months back, Karan Johar took to his Instagram space and announced the film Bedhadak, which will feature Shanaya with newbies Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani alongside Shanaya. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

As earlier reported by us, a source close to the film Bedhadak had informed that it is a love triangle in the rom-com space. The trio has been attending several acting workshops last year as the first idea was to take the film on floors by the month of July 2021. However, the second wave of the pandemic had delayed all the plans. But now the first look of the film has created a lot of excitement.

