Shanaya Kapoor's pics in white maxi dress prompted THIS response from Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids on the block currently. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya is yet to make her debut in Bollywood, however, that has not kept her away from the limelight. Shanaya is quite popular on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following. She often takes to the ‘gram and shares glimpses of her life while netizens swoon over her. From adorable selfies to gorgeous photoshoots, Shanaya’s Instagram feed has it all. Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier tonight, Shanaya posted a series of pictures showcasing how her happy Sunday went. Have you seen them yet?

A few hours back, Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram space and posted a few pictures in which she gave fans a glimpse of what her happy day entails. In the first picture, she can be seen looking absolutely adorable in a strappy white maxi dress. Her hair was left open and her makeup was fresh and dewy. The second picture showcased a close-up shot of a bunch of pink roses, while the third picture featured a bowl of pasta. The fourth and the last picture in the series was another picture of Shanaya. Sharing these photos, Shanaya captioned the post as, “pasta, flowers & summer dresses kinda day #happpyy”.

As soon as she posted the pictures, it was flooded with a lot of likes and comments. Apart from fans, Shanaya’s post drew heart reactions from her friends Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nandi as well.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor feels Ananya Panday is 'being too free' as Gehraiyaan star reacts to her all black look