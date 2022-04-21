Shanaya Kapoor is playing THIS song 'on loop' from cousin Arjun Kapoor's movie; Find out

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor is one of the most popular star kids in the industry. The young starlet is all prepped to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Dharma production’s Bedhadak. She will be sharing screen space with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada in the Shashank Khaitan directorial. However, the young woman is already a sensation on social media, much before her big-screen debut. Shanaya is quite active on Instagram and treats her many followers to sneak peeks into her life through pictures and videos. Today, she posted a cute story appreciating her cousin Arjun Kapoor’s old movie Ishaqzaade’s title track.

In the Instagram story, Shanaya posted a snap of her car’s stereo which showed that it was playing Ishaqzaade’s title track. For the unversed, Ishaqzaade was Arjun Kapoor’s debut movie alongside Parineeti Chopra. The movie had garnered positive responses and Arjun’s performance was applauded. Along with the story, Shanaya cutely wrote, “On loop…” She also added the heart-eyes emoji and of course tagged her cousin dearest, Arjun Kapoor. Well, Shanaya - thank you for reminding us of this melodious masterpiece!

Check Shanaya's story HERE

Meanwhile, a while back, Arjun Kapoor opened up about Shanaya’s much-awaited acting debut and revealed that he has no plans of guiding her. In the interview with Spotboye, Arjun explained that he does not give ‘tips’, explaining that each person has their own journey and must make their own choices. He added that the young diva is in ‘good hands’ and would always have his and her family’s support. He said that he just wants her to ‘flow’ and make her own choices ahead of her debut. “Tomorrow I’m sure in conversation knowingly or unknowingly I may guide her if she asks me a question, but the intent is not to give her opinion-forming thoughts,” he told the outlet.

