Shanaya, Khushi & Anshula Kapoor make for colour coordinated sisters this Raksha Bandhan; PICS inside

Anil Kapoor’s Juhu mansion has been a hub for celebration for the entire extended Kapoor family off-late. After the Rhea Kapoor and Kapoor Boolani wedding, the entire family is back celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor were spotted outside Anil’s house as they stepped in to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

It looks like the Kapoor sisters are following a theme today and appeared to be colour coordinated as they headed to Anil Kapoor’s house for the Raksha Bandhan celebration. Although all three sisters came in separately, they stunned in their simple yet classy ethnic attires, and we bet paps had a great time clicking their pictures. Shanaya Kapoor was glowing in her baby pink sharara set that had chickenkari work on it. , too, looked glam in a light lavender salwaar kameez. Similarly, Anshula Kapoor, too, wore a baby pink kurta over a white palazzo, and all three of them held a plate that they would keep their Rakhi’s on. Even Sanjay Kapoor, too, looked dapper as he was spotted with his son Jahaan Kapoor.

Take a look:

We are sure that it is going to be a wonderful celebration and we will keep you posted with the celebration pictures.

Talking about the Kapoor family, they all recently got together for two major functions, Rhea & Karan wedding and Mohit Marwah’s wife Antara Marwah’s baby shower. The pictures of both these functions are still floating on the internet, and now we are sure that by evening, pictures from the Raksha Bandhan celebration too will take the internet by storm.

