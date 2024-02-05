Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain's Shakti gets 'Garammy Garam' shoutout from Amul for big win at Grammys 2024

It's a day of immense pride for both India and the entertainment industry. The fusion band Shakti, featuring legends like Zakir Hussain, John McLaughlin, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, has clinched the prestigious Global Music Album award at the Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on February 5 (IST). Their latest album, The Moment, secured them this remarkable honor.

Congratulations and accolades are pouring in from every corner, celebrating their exceptional achievement. Adding to the jubilation, Amul India has also joined in, giving a shoutout to the team in their signature style.

Team Shakti gets a unique shoutout from Amul India

Recently, Amul India, a renowned dairy brand, took to their Instagram handle to share an animated picture featuring Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, V Selvaganesh, and Ganesh Rajagopalan proudly posing with their Grammy trophy, completely basking in the moment. The text on the image reads, "Garammy Garam snack ke liye, Amul gives Shakti."

In their caption, the brand exclaimed, "#Amul Topical: Legendary fusion band Shakti wins Grammy for Best Global Music album at Grammys 2024!"

PM Narendra Modi congratulates the Grammy winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brimming with pride, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the winners. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to express, "Congratulations @ZakirHtabla, @Rakeshflute, @Shankar_Live, @kanjeeraselva, and @violinganesh on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hard work you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music."

Apart from the Prime Minister, celebrated composers such as AR Rahman and Ricky Kej also joined in the jubilation. Rahman shared a selfie from the awards ceremony, captioning the post, "It's raining Grammys for India. Congrats Grammy winners #ustadzakirhussain (3grammys) @shankar.mahadevan (first Grammy) @selvaganesh (first Grammy)." Ricky Kej emphasized that the night truly belonged to India with its multiple wins. Kej himself is a three-time Grammy-winning composer.

Despite facing tough competition at the Grammys from artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido, Shakti emerged victorious, securing the Grammy for Best Global Music Album.

In another remarkable feat, Zakir Hussain also clinched the Best Global Music Performance Grammy for his collaboration on Pashto with Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia, an acclaimed flute player. This unforgettable night saw Hussain securing three Grammys, while Chaurasia earned two awards, underscoring their immense talent and significant contributions to the global music landscape.