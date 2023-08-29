Shanthi Priya recalls being thrown out of films due to color; reveals why she exited from Sunny Deol starrer

Shanthi Priya is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films. However, she also has many Hindi films to her credit including Saugandh, headlined by Akshay Kumar, Phool Aur Angaar alongside Mithun Chakraborty, Veerta starring Sunny Deol, among many more.

Even though she had worked in the South film industry before making her way into Bollywood with Saugandh, she had her fair share of struggles. In an interview, Shanthi Priya made some shocking revelations about working in Veerta and how she was thrown out of films because of her color.

Shanthi Priya was treated as a junior dancer on the sets of Veertaa

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, 90s famous actress Shanthi Priya made some shocking revelations. Going back in time, she recalled telling her secretary that she was being treated as a background dancer on the sets of Veertaa, starring Sunny Deol.

“I had signed a film with Sunny Deol called Veertaa. What the narration they told me and then when I went in the set, we were doing some song sequence. The song sequence was as if I was some junior dancer, mujhe bitha diya (they made me sit). Jaya ji was there and Prosenjit was there from Bengal who was paired opposite me. I felt there was something going on. My character wasn’t going as what was told to me. So, I called my secretary and told him, 'I doubt this is being translated in the manner that was told to us'. He asked me aapko kya lagta hai (What are you thinking?), I told him I don’t think so I should do.”

At that time, the actress was doing Phool Aur Angaar with producer-writer Salim Akhtar.

“Salim ji was very particular. Back then, we were classified as A-grade, B-grade, and C-grade movies. I was doing all A-grade ones, so he was like, ‘Please don’t. It will then affect my movie also.’ So, then we (my secretary and I) called the producers of Veerta and said we don’t want to do the film anymore. They gave some dhamki, that I have shot already so now what will happen. I said but the narration given to me was different. So, it just fizzled out, there was no big scene. The film happened; I am still there sitting in the song. They never removed my portions, I didn’t even see the film, so I don’t know what they did with the character.”

Shanthi Priya was thrown out of films because of her color

During the interview, Shanthi Priya was asked if she was ever been thrown out of a film. Talking about it, the Meherbaan actress said, “Oh a lot of times! Sometimes for my color, sometimes it was me because I said I don’t want to wear a bikini. So yeah, a lot of times.”

On Shanthi Priya’s work front

Shanti was last seen in the 1994 Hindi film Ikke Pe Ikka. In 2022, she was seen in the OTT show Dharavi Bank, alongside Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sonali Kulkarni, and Samikssha Batnagar. The show was Suniel Shetty's OTT debut. Even though she is a talented actress, it’s been long that we saw her on the big screen. However, she is eager to return to the cinema soon.

