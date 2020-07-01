  1. Home
Shanthipriya clarifies Akshay Kumar's comments on her skin colour were a 'way of being playful' with her

In a recent interview, Shanthipriya had recalled how her Ikke Pe Ikka co-star Akshay Kumar had made fun of her dusky skin colour.
News,akshay kumar,Shanthipriya
South and Bollywood actress Shanthipriya opened up about the blatant racism she faced in the film industry back in the '90s. Recalling how it affected her deeply, in an interview to NavBharat Times, she revealed the rejection and humiliation she faced because of her dusky skin tone. She also recalled how her Ikke Pe Ikka co-star Akshay Kumar had made fun of her skin colour on the film's set. 

Shantipriya had revealed, "I used to wear skin-coloured stockings and once while shooting, Akshay joked about my knees looking darker than usual." Adding, "Akshay is my good friend and I am not complaining here, but I definitely want to tell you that people have to understand how a joke made about someone's colour can hurt him/her,” she said. 

Akshay's remarks were widely published by the media on Tuesday and took social media by storm. However, Shanthipriya has now issued a clarification stating that Akshay's comments were not meant to hurt her. She tweeted, "I want to make it clear, making those comments were @akshaykumar's way of being playful with me. Even though his comments stayed with me for a while, I believe he didn't mean to hurt me or cause me distress. I adore all of his work and wish him love & luck for his future!" 

In the intevriew, the former actress also called out racism in Bollywood and said she was thrown out of two films because she refused to wear swimsuits and was often told that the character demanded a fair heroine.

