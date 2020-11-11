  1. Home
Sharad Kelkar opens up on playing a transgender in Laxmii: I have huge respect for them after doing the film

Sharad Kelkar has earlier worked in movies like Rocky Handsome, Housefull 4, and others. He recently made a brief appearance in the Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii.
7386 reads Mumbai
Sharad Kelkar opens up on playing a transgender in Laxmii: I have huge respect for them after doing the filmSharad Kelkar opens up on playing a transgender in Laxmii: I have huge respect for them after doing the film
One of the most talked-about movies of this year, Laxmii, has been finally released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020. It has reportedly broken the viewership record on the OTT platform despite getting mixed reviews. However, the star cast of the horror-comedy has won accolades from everyone owing to their spectacular performance in the same. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and others, there is one man who has once again won the hearts of the audience with his performance.

Yes, we are talking about Sharad Kelkar here who makes a brief appearance in Laxmii. The actor has revealed that it was his second film with Akshay Kumar and that the latter was kind to him. Talking about his role, Kelkar states that many actors turned down the offer while a few bigwigs were rejected by the production house. He then reveals that it was Akki himself who recommended his name as he was impressed with his work in Housefull 4.

Sharad Kelkar also recalled his first meeting with the movie’s director Raghava Lawrence. The latter is said to have asked the actor to get ready for the role and then selected him after seeing the getup. For the unversed, it is for the first time that Kelkar has played a transgender. Talking about the same, he states that it has been an eye-opener. The actor also said that he had a different notion about transgenders earlier but now has huge respect for them after doing the film. He calls them evolved and empowered while rooting for respecting them. 

Also Read: Laxmii Movie: THIS popular actor plays the original Laxmii in Akshay Kumar starrer

