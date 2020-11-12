Sharad Kelkar on playing an eponymous character in Laxmii: The process was quite cathartic for me

Sharad Kelkar has said that playing the character of Laxmii not only helped him grow as an actor but also helped him to evolve as a human being.

Actor Sharad Kelkar is currently enjoying the release of his latest film Laxmii, in which he essayed the role of a transgender. This year, he was also seen in the -starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in which he portrayed the part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The audiences as well as the critics are talking highly about his performance in both the movies. In a recent interview with ETimes, Sharad opened up about his experience on essaying the eponymous character in Laxmii.

Sharad said that playing the character of Laxmii helped him grow as an actor and evolved him as a human being. He also shared that his character Laxmii has an emotional side to her, which was really difficult to portray. “I needed to be able to empathise with the pain of having been secluded from society for centuries,” stated the actor. He further said that he used to sit with transgenders and heard their stories to understand the pain they have gone through. “The process was quite cathartic for me” he added.

When asked whether he craves to play a hero on the big screen, he said, “Playing a hero can be quite boring. I have done plenty of roles as a hero on TV, so I do not crave to showcase only that avatar.” Sharad just wants to learn and grow as an artist and yearns to play different characters. For him, it’s important that he play the character right and do justice to its demands. “If luck favours, then I may also play the quintessential hero someday!” added Sharad.

The actor also looked back at his acting journey and said that he wasn’t a newcomer when he entered films. He was already doing work on TV and was dedicated to his work, which may be the reason why he got so many chances. Sharad Kelkar will soon start shooting for the final schedule of 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

Credits :ETimes

