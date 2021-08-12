Sharad Kelkar recalls his financial struggles, says ‘Had no bank balance, was out of credit cards'

Recently, actor Sharad Kelkar looked back at his struggle and revealed that there was a time when he had no money in his bank accounts but had a loan to pay off. He opened up about his financial struggles and said that people "don't know the backstory" and that he faced difficulties, especially in monetary terms.

In a podcast with Maniesh Paul, Sharad said, "People consider the work and it may be good or bad. But nobody notices the struggle. You came from Delhi, right? I came from Gwalior. People think we both have Mercedes, we dress well and come with our hair groomed well. They don't know the backstory."

Sharad recalled the time when he faced financial difficulties and said, "In my life, I was out of credit cards also. There has been a time like that as well. I had no bank balance. There were so many liabilities. I have to pay off a loan and my credit card has also run dry."

Sharad has appeared in TV shows including Uttaran, Bairi Piya, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. He has also made his way to Bollywood films and performed in movies like Rocky Handsome, Hulchul, 1920: Evil Returns and Ram Leela, Laxmii. Kelkar is now set to appear in Bhuj: The Pride of India, co-starring , Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi. He recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma show with Bhuj team for the promotion of their upcoming project. The film is set to release on the OTT platform on August 13.

