‘Sharam nahin aandi’: Sunny Deol recalls scolding relatives for recording videos at son Karan-Drisha’s wedding

Sunny Deol is basking in the success of his recent release, Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel. The film was directed by Anil Sharma and featured Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, and several others in pivotal roles. The film attracted audiences flocking to the theatres to emerge as the highest-grossing film of the year after Pathaan. Nevertheless, Sunny Deol has been a part of several iconic films like Border, Darr, and Apne amongst others. He also enjoys huge stardom for his powerful acting and roaring voice on screen. Despite being a public figure, Sunny has always kept his personal life low-key. In fact, he was quite upset about the several videos that surfaced online from his son Karan Deol’s wedding.

Sunny Deol recalls scolding relatives at son Karan Deol’s wedding with Drisha Acharya

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol recently appeared on Rajat Sharma’s show, Aap Ki Adalat on India TV where he revealed how he was upset to see private videos from his son, Karan Deol’s wedding shared online. The Gadar 2 actor said that he was very upset with some of his relatives, who were staying at their house and posting photos and videos from the functions on social media. He shared, “I was very upset with some of my relatives. I scolded a couple of them for recording videos inside the house. I said, 'Tuhanu sharam nahin aandi, aidan kar rahe ho tusi..Ajj asi baithe han tuhanu saddeya hai main' (Aren’t you ashamed of doing what you’re doing?)"

While the actor was upset, he later found out that several videos from the wedding were all over the internet and it was beyond him to stop everyone. “When the functions were happening, I saw there were videos being recorded everywhere. So, then at the end of the day, I said, ‘Let it be, I can’t do anything about it’,” Deol revealed.

Sunny Deol shared his views on social media

The Gadar 2 actor further spoke about his views on social media and called it a tool used by anonymous users who don’t care for people’s feelings. Sunny Deol opined, “Shuru mein meko bahut lagta tha because main hamesha kehta tha ke jab se social media aaya hai to basically hamare jitney bhi vehle log the na unke haath mein ek tool aa gaya hai jahan unka chehra to dikhta nahin job hi karna hai daal deta hai..jisne job hi karna keh deta hai aur vo ye nahin dekhta ke jiske bare mein hai ya jisse bhi vo kar raha hai use dukh pahunch raha hai. Vo apna maza le ke baith jata hai. (initially, I used to feel bad because I’ve always said that since the time social media has come in, all the jobless people have gotten a tool in their hand because it’s all anonymous so they can say whatever they want. They don’t think about how it hurts people, they just think about themselves)"

