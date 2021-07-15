Sharat Saxena feels Bollywood is for young actors: 'Good roles written for old people go to Amitabh Bachchan'

Actor Sharat Saxena is a well-known name in the industry. He has been part of many hit films including Mr. India. He was recently seen in Sherni which was released on OTT. The film also stars Vidya Balan in the lead role. However, the actor has recently opened up on the film industry and the roles which are being offered to him. He mentioned that the film industry is for the young people and not for the old actors. The actor also feels that only leftover roles are being offered to the old actors which are not interesting.

In an interview with Rediff, he said, “All good roles written for old actors are offered to Amitabh Bachchan. The leftovers are given to people like me. I feel that the industry is for young actors. But old actors have not stopped working they are alive and still want to work. But roles are not written for them anymore. The roles which are being offered are not good enough and we refuse them.” He feels that still after spending these many years in the industry he has to struggle to prove himself.

He had recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Still trying very hard to become someone.#bollywood #hollywood #castingdirector #castingcall #hindifilms”. His toned physique shocked fans. The actor essayed the role of a hunter in the film Sherni.

The actor has appeared in numerous movies such as Krrish, Hasee Toh Phasee, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sherni, etc. He started his career in 1970 with supporting roles in films. His performance in the film Ghulam which also starred and Rani Mukerji was highly appreciated.