Sharda Sinha passes away: Actor and politician Manoj Tiwari reaches hospital to pay last respects to Padma Bhushan awardee singer

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

The world lost an acclaimed singer Sharda Sinha on November 5, 2024. The award-winning artist, who is known for singing folk and devotional songs, especially dedicated to Chhath Puja left for her heavenly abode on the first day of the festival. Upon hearing about the heartbreaking news, actor, singer, and politician Manoj Tiwari rushed to AIIMS hospital to get the last glimpse of the cuckoo of Bihar.

Titled the ‘Bihar Kokila’, Sharda Sinha’s voice was an integral part of many festivals and pujas in India. One could often hear her melodious and soulful voice being played on loudspeakers, especially on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, celebrated across the country. But sadly, on the day when people started the festival, she passed away. Upon knowing about her passing away, Manoj Tiwari reached AIIMS hospital to meet with her mourning family and pay his last respects to her.

News agency ANI dropped a video that showcased Manoj standing with folded hands in the aisle as the doctors took Sinha away on a stretcher. The members of his entourage joined him along with her son Anshuman Sinha and many others.

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, the Padma Shri awardee’s son Anshuman Sinha took to his official YouTube channel to give her fans an update on her health. At that time, he had mentioned that her condition was worsening and he was on a ventilator. He also urged everyone to pray for his mother’s speedy recovery. But sadly, on November 5, Anshuman took to her official Instagram handle to announce that his mother is no longer with us.

Advertisement

In the note, he stated that the Goddess took away the 72-year-old while she was on a ventilator and was receiving treatment at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. Reports suggest that Sharda Sinha was in shock after her husband Brij Kishore Sinha passed away, earlier this year.

Apart from singing regional songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, Magahi, and Hindi languages, Sinha also lent her voice to the song titled Kahe Toh Se Sajna from Salman Khan’s 1989 movie Maine Pyar Kia. She is credited for the song Taar Bijli from Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur 2 and many others.

ALSO READ: Padma Bhushan and Bihar Kokila, Sharda Sinha, passes away at 72; son Anshuman Sinha breaks the sad news