Sharib Hashmi recalls starstruck moment on meeting Shah Rukh Khan during ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’: ‘Almost fainted’

Sharib Hashmi, who is basking in the success of his recently released espionage action thriller ‘The Family Man 2’, looked back at his starstruck moment on meeting with Shah Rukh Khan during the shooting of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.
Still from Jab Tak Hai Jaan Ft Shah Rukh Khan and Sharib Hashmi Sharib Hashmi opens up about his fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Back in 2012, Sharib Hashmi who shared the same stage with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ recalled his reaction on meeting the superstar at the set. Sharib revealed that he ‘almost fainted’ when SRK introduced himself. He also added that the day will ‘always remain special and memorable to him. In Yash Chopra’s hit film, Sharib essayed the role of Zain, best friend of Shah Rukh Khan’s character Samar. Besides the actors, Jab Tak Hai Jaan also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

In a chat with The Indian Express, Sharib said, “My first day of the shoot was also my first scene in the film when Samar (Shah Rukh Khan) removes the bedsheet from my character Zain’s face. I was rehearsing that scene with an assistant director. In one instance when the bedsheet got removed, I saw SRK himself standing there. He told me “Hi I’m Shah Rukh,” and I almost fainted.” Sharib added that post-pack up, Shah Rukh Khan praised him and said he enjoyed working with him. 

Sharib Hashmi was recently lauded for his performance in the action-thriller series ‘The Family Man 2’, where he essayed the role of JK Talpade, an easy-going intelligence officer alongside lead actor Manoj Bajpayee. Up next, Sharib will be a part of ‘Dhaadak’, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

