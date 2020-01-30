Sharib Hashmi says that few films capture a father, and son beautifully

Actor Sharib Hashmi of "Filmistaan" fame says his latest short film "Soch" gives an important social message, and also portrays a sense of understanding between a father and his child beautifully.

Directed by Ashish Wagh, "Soch" is based on the life of a kid whose father is a trash collector.

"There are very few movies which capture the beautiful bond between a father and son. When the role was offered to me, I immediately took it because not only does the short film give out a very important social message but it also portrays a sense of understanding between a father and his child beautifully," Sharib said.

Talking about the subject of the film, Wagh said: "People who do menial jobs are treated with less respect. Many of us turn our nose up towards the people who make our lives easier like the maids, the vegetable vendors or the garbage collectors. It is important for us to understand and remember that no matter what, every job is the same."

Presented by Merry-Go-Round Studios, "Soch" is produced by "102 Not Out" director Umesh Shukla.

