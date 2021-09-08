Sharib Hashmi shares a PIC with Sidharth Malhotra as he wraps ‘Mission Majnu’: Hope we get to do more films

Mission Majnu directed by Shantanu Bagchi stars and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading parts. ‘Family Man’ star Sharib Hashmi is also playing a pivotal part in the film. Sharib took to Instagram and shared a wonderful behind-the-scenes picture from the film with the cast and crew as he wraps his part in the production. Sharib wrote, “and a bigg thanks to the entire team of ‘Mission Majnu’. Had such a grrreat time shooting for this wonderful film. Thankoooo @man_on_ledge bhaiii @garima_mehta612 and #ShantanuBagchi sir for making me a part of this team !! @sidmalhotra you’re a sweetheart mere bhai. hope we get to do more films together. Missed Kumud ji today”.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is playing a pivotal part in the film recently spoke about making her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu to ANI and said, “Firsts are always the most special, and Mission Majnu being my first has given me an opportunity to transcend my boundaries and how. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film with these beautiful people”.

Take a look at the post:

Speaking more about Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna said, “In the first narration itself I knew I wanted to be a part of this film because I knew if not, for now, I'd not have done this character again or later on it's one of those roles. It's a now or never kinda character. Mission Majnu has given me so many firsts- from exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and the co-actors. I couldn't have asked for more. I love you Team Mission Majnu."

Also Read| Rashmika Mandanna on ‘Mission Majnu’ with Sidharth Malhotra: We have a week’s shooting left