Sharmajee Ki Beti actress Divya Dutta says she entered Bollywood for THIS reason; talks about her wish to wear chiffon sarees

Actress Divya Dutta, who made her debut with Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna in 1994, has appeared in movies like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Delhi-6, Welcome To Sajjanpur, and Veer-Zaara. Divya was last featured in Tahira Kashyap's directorial venture, Sharmajee Ki Beti.

Divya recently spoke about her entry into the Hindi film industry and why she chose to do movies.

Divya Dutta recalls the times of her initial career

In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Divya Dutta spoke about her role in Train To Pakistan, a film released in 1998. Divya shared that she was unsure about the role in the movie. The actress believed that she would get to wear chiffon sarees in Bollywood.

"I had come into films thinking I would wear chiffon sarees and dance on rain songs. I did not know if I should do the role," Divya said.

For the uninitiated, Train To Pakistan, the 1998 film, was based on Khushwant Singh's 1956 classic novel of the same name. Directed by Pamela Rooks, the movie was set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India.

Divya Dutta, who has worked with ace filmmakers like Yash Chopra and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, added, "The universe has its ways of giving you what you want. You will get what you want, but the ways can be different."

Divya Dutta talks about her strategy for picking roles

Divya Dutta further shared how she chooses roles for herself in films saying that she always listened to her gut feeling. The Veer-Zaara actress added that if she doesn't like a role, she refuses it immediately and vice versa.

"And if I think yes, it’s a yes," said the actress, while adding that she wants to be part of a journey for either the director or the character for the role that she likes.

Divya Dutta's latest film, Sharmajee Ki Beti released on June 28. It also stars Saiyami Kher, Sakshi Tanwar, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Her other notable works include Stanley Ka Dabba, Heroine, Aaja Nachle, Badlapur, Manto, and Lootera, Special 26.

