Sharmajee Ki Beti: Ayushmann Khurrana gives shoutout to wife Tahira Kashyap's directorial by relating it to Rohit Sharma

Tahira Kashyap’s comedy drama movie Sharmajee Ki Beti has finally been released on OTT. The movie that showcases the life and struggles of modern, middle-class females, all with the common surname of Sharma is receiving positive reviews from the audience.

Like a supporting husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to X (formerly Twitter) to promote his wife’s film. Read on!

Ayushmann Khurrana gives a shoutout to Tahira Kashyap for Sharmajee Ki Beti

From June 28, 2024, the audience will be able to watch Sharmajee Ki Beti, directed by Tahira Kashyap, on Prime Video. Hence, Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to root for his wife and urge his fans to watch the film.

Referring to India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match that was played on June 27, the Dream Girl 2 actor stated that while the Rohit Sharma team is giving their best, his wife’s movie that tells the tale of Sharmajee Ki Beti is also out.

Sharing a picture of himself standing in front of the huge screen screening the movie, he penned, “She’s a born writer/director since our theatre days. This will definitely warm your hearts.”

Tahira Kashyap pens a long post expressing gratitude for Sharmajee Ki Beti

Soon after, Tahira Kashyap also shared a similar image along with a long heartfelt post stating how elated she is to have finally realized her dream of making this film after seven long years. She penned, “Dreams…sigh… they keep you alive. While you continue breathing it’s your dreams that truly infuse the passionate spirit to keep you going. It took 7 long years but it was truly worth the wait. This was the longest gestation period for me.”

She concluded her lengthy post by thanking the Universe and all the people who believed and collaborated with her. “Every choice taken, every decision taken creates a new possibility for you. I am glad for all that happened as all that lead to this film getting so much love and respect. Gratitude, shukrana,” she wrote.

Ahead of the film’s OTT release, a special screening was hosted in Mumbai which was attended by Taapsee Pannu, Sonali Bende, Divya Dutta, Jitendra Kumar, Sharib Hashmi, Kirti Kulhari, Himash Kohli, and others. Sharmajee Ki Beti features Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, and Divya Dutta in key roles.

