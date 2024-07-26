Sharmajee Ki Beti director Tahira Kashyap recalls getting 'worked up' on being referred to as Ayushmann Khurrana's wife

Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who is married to actor Aayushmann Khurrana, recently directed Sharmajee Ki Beti. Starring Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher, the recently released film was about celebrating womanhood.

Tahira recently opened up about being referred to as Ayushmann's wife in her film reviews.

Tahira Kashyap says she would get bothered for being called Ayushmann Khurrana's wife

During a recent interview with Midday, Tahira Kashyap laughed off at a section of critics who called her Ayushmann Khurrana's wife in the reviews of Sharmajee Ki Beti.

"I've been addressed as Ayushman's wife Tahira who's directed a film. It used to bother me a long time back, and I was like why can't people see for the person that I am? I'm Tahira. I'm Tahira Kashyap, and I'm not Tahira Khurrana or Mrs. Khurrana," Tahira said.

The director added that earlier she used to get "worked up" and then it was a part of "self-evolution".

"It's because I'm not sure of myself right now I need to be sure of myself to such an extent that a random person's way of addressing me does not affect me at all," the filmmaker shared.

Tahira further said that the wrong prefix "doesn't define" the director and that it should not make her "feel bad" about herself.

Tahira Kashyap says now she feels proud when people call her his spouse

Tahira Kashyap further expressed that she had been in the process of developing herself and now she feels proud of being called Ayushmann Khurrana's wife.

"That work in progress took me to such an extent that a day came when people said Ayushman's wife or Viraj or Varushka's mother and I just took pride in that because these are my relationships, these are the people that I root for always..." the filmmaker shared.

Tahira added that her family is very important and "they're doing well in life". The filmmaker concluded by saying that she is okay with people addressing her as their "relative".

All about Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira Kashyap tied the knot with Ayushmann Khurrana in 2008. Tahira and Ayushmann were childhood friends. The couple has two kids, Viraaj and Varushka.

Sharmajee Ki Beti was released on Amazon Prime on June 28.

