Sharmajee Ki Beti OTT Release: When and where to watch Tahira Kashyap’s directorial ft. Saiyami Kher, Sakshi Tanwar and Divya Dutta

Tahira Kashyap's directorial drama Sharmajee Ki Beti, starring Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta, had its exclusive premiere last year at the Jio Mami Film Festival. The movie garnered a positive response and captured the hearts of the audience.

Tahira's lighthearted motivational film received high praise from both fans and critics. Now, after much anticipation, the wait for the film's digital release is over, as the makers have finally announced its arrival!

When and where to watch Tahira Kashyap's Sharmajee Ki Beti online

The wait is finally over, as Sharmajee Ki Beti is all set for a digital release. The movie will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting June 28, 2024. The makers announced the OTT release on social media.

Prime Video subscription plans offer flexibility and savings tailored to your needs. You can choose from the Monthly Prime plan, priced at Rs 299 for 1 month, the Quarterly Prime plan, which gives you 3 months for Rs 599, or the Annual Prime plan, which provides a full 12 months of benefits for Rs 1499.

Have a look at the post here:

About Tahira Kashyap's Sharmajee Ki Beti

Sharmajee Ki Beti is a delightful and touching film that delves into themes of women's empowerment and the obstacles they encounter. Through the perspective of three middle-class women and two teenage girls, all bearing the surname 'Sharma' across different generations, the movie explores their distinct journeys, experiences, and challenges.

Advertisement

The movie also features Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi, and Parvin Dabas. It is presented by Applause Entertainment and produced by Ellipsis Entertainment Production.

Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, partners at Ellipsis Entertainment, mentioned that Sharmajee Ki Beti seamlessly blends humor with heartfelt moments, guiding audiences through a rollercoaster journey in the lives of three protagonists who overcome challenges in their own unique ways.

They expressed pride in taking a creative leap with a talented new director like Tahira, reflecting Ellipsis' ethos. They described the film as an innocent, straightforward narrative that leaves viewers smiling while also celebrating the resilience and aspirations of women across generations.

They believed that Tahira Kashyap’s vision would strongly resonate with everyone, positioning it as a sincere and heartfelt family entertainer for universal audiences on Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff’s little fan holds plank for 25 minutes just to get reply from him; amazed actor says, ‘Kaash mai bhi...’