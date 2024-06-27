Sharmajee Ki Beti Screening: Ayushmann Khurrana arrives to support wife Tahira Kashyap; Jitendra Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonali Bendre and others join

Tahira Kashyap is eagerly waiting for her directorial drama movie Sharmajee Ki Beti to make its big release. The movie stars Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, Sharib Hashmi, and Divya Dutta in key roles and will be available for the audience on Prime Video starting June 28, 2024.

But, before cinephiles can finally enjoy the entertainer, the makers hosted a special screening in town which was attended by some popular Bollywood celebs. Check it out!

Bollywood stars attend Sharmajee Ki Beti special screening

Sharmajee Ki Beti is one of the projects Tahira Kashyap and her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana have been most excited about. After months of giving their sweat, blood, and tears to the film, the day has finally come when it will be served to the audience to view and review.

At the special star-studded premiere, director Tahira Kashyap arrived looking stunning in a black printed saree. As she posed for the paps, she was joined by her loving husband, Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana. For their special night, the couple twinned in black outfits. They also brought their kids, Virajveer Khurrana and Varushka Khurrana to the event.

Check it out:

The moment Ayushmann came to the red carpet to pose for the paparazzi, he was joined by Kota Factory and Panchayat star Jitendra Kumar. Fondly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, the actor dressed up in an all-blue outfit for the night. Ayushmann and Jitendra also posed together.

Soon after, the ever-so-beautiful and stylish actress Sonali Bendre came to show her support to the makers of the film. The actress dressed up in a plain black full-sleeved top with brown velvet pants. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair open, she graced the event. Along with her was actress Divya Dutta who looked stunning in a black saree. Dutta is playing the role of Kiran Sharma in the OTT movie.

Check it out:

B-town’s adorable couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also graced the event. Looking stylish in his all-black look, Angad posed hand-in-hand with his wife who looked pretty in a white vest top and black flowy pants. Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu made heads turn in a white skirt and basic blue top.

Check it out:

Sharmajee Ki Beti also stars Sharib Hashmi and Saiyami Kher. Hence, the two actors made sure to make a stylish entry at the screening. While the Ghoomer actress stunned in a red satin floor-length dress, the Mission Majnu actor arrived in a black Indo-western outfit.

Check it out:

Next up was actor Abhishek Banerjee whom we know from movies like Stree, Bhediya and others. He looked dashing in a white shirt paired with black pants and a quirky hat. Youngster Abhimanyu Dasani, won made his debut with the 2019 film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota also made and entrance at the red carpet event.

Check it out:

Then came Scoop actress Karishma Tanna wearing a stunning black outfit. The effortless dress was accessorized with a watch and small earrings. After her, Fatima Sana Shaikh made everyone go ‘woah’ with her sweet smile and impressive look:

Check it out:

Other celebs who made their way into the screening were Kirti Kulhari, Himash Kohli, Ramesh Taurani, Gul Panag, Sakshi Tanwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Anand L Rai, Mahima Makwanaaayushman Khurrana, Pragya Kapoor, Miyang Chaing, Amruta Khanvilkar and more.

