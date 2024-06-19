Sharmajee Ki Beti Trailer OUT: Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta reflect all women's deepest emotions in Tahira Kashyap's directorial

On Monday (June 17), Tahira Kashyap’s upcoming directorial drama Sharmajee Ki Beti’s release date was announced on social media. The lighthearted motivational film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta in the key roles. Amidst much anticipation, the trailer of the film has been released by the makers.

Trailer of Tahira Kashyap’s directorial Sharmajee Ki Beti Trailer out

Today, on June 19, the makers of Tahira Kashyap’s directorial, Sharmajee Ki Beti dropped the trailer of the upcoming film. The 2:27 minutes-long clip narrates the story of three women Sharma (Sakshi Tanwar), a married middle-class woman who has a daughter, Kiran Sharma (Divya Dutta), a married woman who moved to Mumbai from Patiala and Tanvi Sharma (Saiyami Kher), an aspiring female cricketer.

Jyoti Sharma being a typical middle-class woman juggles her career, house, and family, Kiran Sharma struggles to deal with the fast pace of the city while Tanvi Sharma finds herself alone in making her dreams come true.

Take a look:

Amidst their struggles, the trailer further showcases how teenagers Swati and Gurveen go through their journey in adolescent phase, adding gravitas to this humorous and heart-warming tale of resilience, aspirations, and coming-of-age.

Fans' reaction to the trailer

Advertisement

Soon after the trailer was release, fans were also quick to react to it. A fan expressed, “All my favorites in one,” another fan remarked, “The Sharma universe hehe,” while a third fan expressed enthusiasm stating, “Can't wait to watch this amazingly beautiful creation of yours,” “Lovely,” wrote another user.

Ayushmann Khurrana lauds the trailer of Tahira Kashyap's directorial Sharmajee Ki Beti

Hyping up his wife, being a proud husband, Ayushmann Khurrana also gave a major shout out by sharing the trailer on his social media. “From hearing the one liner to reading drafts after drafts. Locking the cast. Shooting in our hometown. And witnessing the standing ovation at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. And now finally seeing its actual release. This has been a long gratifying journey,” he wrote in the caption.

He further added, “You wrote this in 2017.. so so ahead of the curve. Come 2024. It’s Sharmajee Ki Beti time! You go girl @tahirakashyap. You’re born to shine #SharmajeeKiBeti”

Advertisement

Take a look:

About Sharmajee Ki Beti

Written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, the film is Ellipsis Entertainment Production presented by Applause Entertainment where Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, and Atul Kasbekar are serving as producers.

The film will start streaming from June 28 on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Ishq Vishk Rebound: Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf starrer receives U/A certificate from CBFC with THESE changes