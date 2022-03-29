Sharmaji Namkeen: 5 things you should know about Rishi Kapoor’s last film ahead of its release

Rishi Kapoor – the name is synonymous with several emotions. The veteran actor, who was known as the romance king of Bollywood, has won millions of hearts in his career of around four decades with his charm and acting prowess. It has always been a treat to watch Rishi Kapoor on the big screen. However, his unfortunate demise on April 30, 2020, left millions of hearts shattered. Needless to say, Rishi Kapoor’s fans have been missing his presence on the silver screen ever since.

However, now the fans have a chance to witness Rishi Kapoor’s charm one last time on screen as his swansong Sharmaji Namkeen is set to hit the screens on March 31. To note, Rishi had passed away while shooting for this Hitesh Bhatia directorial. Post his demise, Paresh Rawal was roped in to fill the late actor’s shoes. In fact, the trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen featured glimpses of both Rishi and Paresh dressed in similar outfits. So far, several things have been revealed about Rishi Kapoor’s last film, be it his last scene or his family’s reaction. As you gear up for the release of Sharmaji Namkeen, here are a few things you would like to know about the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor was being considered to fill Rishi Kapoor’s shoes

Ahead of the trailer launch of Sharmaji Namkeen, the makers had shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor calling the movie one of his fondest memories of Rishi Kapoor. In the video, Ranbir revealed that the makers had contemplated the idea of taking him on board to fill Rishi’s shoes. “We thought of trying VFX or I could wear prosthetics and complete the role but nothing was working out. It was a tough time for all of us,” he added.

Paresh Rawal on stepping into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes

Paresh Rawal was seen completing Rishi Kapoor’s swansong post the latter’s demise. The senior actor even took to social media to share his experience of working in the film and paid a tribute to Rishi Kapoor. He wrote, “#SharmajiNamkeen Playing him with him was a unique experience. My tribute to late Shri Rishi Kapoor Saab.”

Hitesh Bhatia recalls Rishi Kapoor’s last scene ever

Hitesh Bhatia, in his recent interview, had opened up on the last scene they shot with Rishi Kapoor which turned out to be the late actor’s last shot he ever gave. Talking to Indian Express, the filmmaker recalled how Rishi wanted the last shot to be a close up one. Although Hitesh tried convincing Rishi it wasn’t required, the late actor strongly believed it would add a different charm to the scene. “Eventually, we did the shot, not knowing it will become the last shot of his life,” he added.

Hitesh Bhatia on the Kapoor family’s reaction to watching Rishi Kapoor’s last performance

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Hitesh revealed that Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor were quite emotional after watching the movie. “The film is very emotional for them. It is Rishi Kapoor's last film and it was very difficult,” he added. Hitesh also stated that both Ranbir and Neetu had loved the movie and sent love to the entire team.

Juhi Chawla on her experience of working with Rishi Kapoor in Sharmaji Namkeen

Juhi, who had shared screens with Rishi in several films like Bol Radha Bol, Daraar, Saajan Ka Ghar, etc, had also shared the screen with the late actor in her swansong. Talking to Indian Express, Juhi recalled how Rishi Kapoor used to often scold her on the sets. “When he started scolding, I started giggling. It was so much fun to work with him,” Juhi was quoted saying.

