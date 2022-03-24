Sharmaji Namkeen: Director Hitesh Bhatia recalls Rishi Kapoor’s last scene: Chintuji insisted on close-up shot

Rishi Kapoor – it is not just a name but an emotion. It’s been over two years since the actor breathed his last and his fans continue to miss his presence on screen. And now, Rishi Kapoor’s fans across the world are set to witness his charisma on screen for the last time as his swansong Sharmaji Namkeen is set to release on March 31. Ahead of the release, director Hitesh Bhatia opened up on working with Rishi Kapoor and recalled the late actor’s last shot he ever gave.

Talking to Indian Express, Hitesh said that the last scene they shot with Rishi Kapoor was a kulfi scene and emphasised that the late actor had insisted on taking a close up. Hitesh recalled how he tried convincing Rishi about not taking the close up. He stated that the late actor was adamant as he believed it will add to the scene. “The light was going badly. So, he asked the DOP to make the close-up happen no matter what. And eventually, we did the shot, not knowing it will become the last shot of his life,” Hitesh added.

For the uninitiated, while Rishi Kapoor passed during the shooting of Sharmaji Namkeen, Paresh Rawal was taken on board to fill his shoes. The makers had recently released the trailer of the movie featuring both Rishi and Paresh and it had left the audience in tears. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, Sharmaji Namkeen will also feature Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik and Suhail Nayyar in key roles.