Sharmaji Namkeen: Paresh Rawal on stepping into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes: 'It was a unique experience'

It has been around two years since Rishi Kapoor breathed his last and his massive fan following continues to miss his presence on the big screen. His unfortunate demise has left an unfillable void in the industry. And today, the late actor once again made the headlines after the makers of Sharmaji Namkeen announced the release date of the movie as March 31, 2022. To note, Sharmaji Namkeen will mark Rishi Kapoor’s last on-screen appearance. In fact, the actor had passed away during the shoot following which Paresh Rawal was roped in to complete the remaining portions of the movie.

And while Sharmaji Namkeen is set to release on March 31 on Amazon Prime, Paresh Rawal took to micro-blogging site Twitter and opened up about stepping into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes. Paresh paid a tribute to the late actor and said it was a unique experience to work in Sharmaji Namkeen. He wrote, “#SharmajiNamkeen Playing him with him was a unique experience. My tribute to late Shri Rishi Kapoor Saab.” Interestingly, the makers had also shared a poster featuring both Rishi and Paresh wearing similar outfits.

Take a look at Paresh Rawal’s tweet for Sharmaji Namkeen:

Earlier, Ritesh Sidhwani, co-founder of Excel Entertainment who is bankrolling the film, stated, “Sharmaji Namkeen is a slice-of-life story of an ordinary man and his extraordinary pursuit to find a new meaning in life”. He also emphasised that the movie is a tribute to Rishi Kapoor’s “commanding stardom and charm”. Apart from Rishi and Paresh, Sharmaji Namkeen will also star Juhi Chawla in a key role and will be releasing on Amazon Prime.

