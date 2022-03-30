Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan & more dance to 'Om Shanti Om', pay tribute to legend

Rishi Kapoor has been one of the greatest actors Bollywood has ever seen. He was not just synonymous with versatility and perfection but was also known as the romance king of the industry. Needless to say, Rishi’s unfortunate demise on April 30, 2020, left everyone heartbroken. While Rishi’s demise left a void in the industry, his fans are now looking forward to the release of the late actor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen which is slated to premiere on March 31 this year.

Ahead of the release of Rishi Kapoor’s swansong, the makers along with the Kapoor clan and other celebs have paid a tribute to the legendary actor. Producer Farhan Akhtar has shared a video on social media featuring Rishi Kapoor’s performance on his popular song Om Shanti Om from his film Karz. In fact, it also featured celebs like Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Farhan, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, Aadar Jain, and Tara Sutaria who were dressed in a silver jacket like Rishi and were seen shaking a leg on the groovy number. It was certainly a treat to watch Rishi Kapoor light up the screen. The video ended with a note that read, “Legends are forever”.

Check out Farhan Akhtar’s post here:

Talking about Sharmaji Namkeen, The Hitesh Bhatia directorial will also feature Paresh Rawal getting into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes. Apart from them, it will also feature Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik, and Suhail Nayyar in the lead. The movie will be premiered on Amazon Prime.

