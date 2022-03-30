Sharmaji Namkeen: Ranbir Kapoor and Hitesh Bhatia reveal late actor's first reaction to the script

Rishi Kapoor is not just a name but an emotion. The late actor had a knack for winning hearts with his acting skills and his onscreen charm. And while fans are missing his presence post his demise, they have a chance to witness his magic once again on screen as his last movie Sharmaji Namkeen is set to release on March 31. The movie featured Rishi Kapoor in the titular role and later Paresh Rawal had stepped into his shoes to complete the movie.

As the team of Sharmaji Namkeen is busy promoting the late actor’s swansong, Ranbir Kapoor and director Hitesh Bhatia recently opened up on Rishi Kapoor’s first reaction when he was offered the film. In a conversation with NDTV, Hitesh stated that Rishi Kapoor had really liked the idea of Sharmaji Namkeen but had a mixed reaction to being considered for the project. The filmmaker also revealed that Rishi Kapoor was also actively involved in the scripting process as he suggested that the second half of the script was weak. Hitesh stated that post the late actor's suggestion, the team had reworked the script for a couple of months before getting back to Rishi for the role.

Furthermore, Ranbir also recalled that Rishi Kapoor was quite excited to get Sharmaji Namkeen. He stated, “He was like, “Wow! I found a great film”. To note, Rishi Kapoor had passed away before completing the shooting of Sharmaji Namkeen following which Paresh Rawal had stepped into the late actor’s shoes for the movie. Apart from Rishi and Paresh, Sharmaji Namkeen also features Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik and Suhail Nayyar in the lead.

Also Read: Sharmaji Namkeen: 5 things you should know about Rishi Kapoor’s last film ahead of its release