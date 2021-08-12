Sharmaji Namkeen to release on Rishi Kapoor’s birthday, reveals Juhi Chawla: Role was tailormade for him

Juhi Chawla and the late actor Rishi Kapoor have graced the big screens as a leading pair several times. ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ would have been another name in the list, with the film being ’s last screen outing. However, fate had different plans as the veteran actor passed away on 30th April last year, after fighting a long battle with cancer. While Rishi Kapoor had shot for a significant part of the film, later, actor Paresh Rawal stepped into his role and shot the film alongside Juhi.

In an exclusive interview with Indian Express, Juhi Chawla revealed that the film is gearing up for a release on Rishi Kapoor’s 69th birth anniversary, on 4th September. Juhi said, “We are looking forward to its release on Chintuji’s birthday, 4th September this year,” adding that after Rishi Kapoor’s death, the film’s producers — Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Honey Trehan — made sure that it was completed on time.” She further shared some insight about her thoughts on the script and Chintuji’s role in the film.

Chawla added that the script was one of the funniest she has ever read, and that Rishi Kapoor’s role was tailormade for him. “It is one of the sweetest, warmest and funniest scripts I have heard in some time. When it was first narrated to me, I was excited! The dialogues and moments of the entire film keep you smiling and chuckling with laughter, and Chintuji’s role was tailor made for him,” shares the actress. She added that she could almost see him in the scenes and hear him say the lines.

Juhi further shared that they had begun shooting for the film in January 2020 in Delhi. She stated that they had taken a break at the end of the month, and unbeknownst to anyone, Rishi Kapoor’s health conditions deteriorated in the coming months, before he passed away in April.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ is helmed by debutante director Hitesh Bhatia. Before this, Juhi and Rishi Kapoor were seen together in films like ‘Bol Radha Bol’, ‘Luck By Chance’, and ‘Eena Meena Deeka’.

