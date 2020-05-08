Sharmaji Namkeen: Rishi Kapoor's last movie to be completed using advanced VFX technology, reveal makers

Rishi Kapoor's last movie Sharmaji Namkeen will be completed through the use of advanced VFX techniques as revealed by the makers. It also features Juhi Chawla as the female lead.

Veteran actor passed away on 30th April 2020 after a long battle with cancer for almost one and a half years. The legend will, however, be remembered through the medium of the fond memories which he has left behind through his movies. For the unversed, he had two projects lined up post his return to India, namely Sharmaji Namkeen and The Intern. The production process of the former was already rolling but sadly, Rishi Ji left for his heavenly abode before its completion.

However, as exclusively reported by Pinkvilla before, the makers of the movie have not shelved the project and will be releasing it too. But some of the crucial scenes were yet to be shot by the late actor. Now, as per a report by a leading daily, the makers of Sharmaji Namkeen will be completing these scenes with the help of advanced VFX technology and other techniques. This will be done so that no compromise is being made with the movie’s quality.

Honey Trehan, who is the co-producer of the movie which also features Juhi Chawla has revealed that they are already discussing the entire matter with some VFX studios. He has also stated that they want to take Sharmaji Namkeen to the theatres for the late actor’s family, fans, and friends. Trehan also expresses his gratitude towards Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani for investing financially as well as emotionally in the movie. As revealed by Trehan, a major portion of the movie had been shot in Delhi and what was pending was only a four-day schedule. Juhi Chawla, who plays the female lead in the movie was deeply saddened by Rishi Kapoor’s demise and had earlier penned down an emotional note for him.

