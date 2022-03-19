Sharmaji Namkeen Song Ye Luthrey: Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal to make your weekend 'savoury' with the 1st track

Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last in April 2020, is making the headlines these days for his swansong Sharmaji Namkeen. The movie, which is helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, is slated to release on March 31 this year and it will also feature Paresh Rawal stepping into the late actor’s shoes. In fact, the makers had recently released the trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen which had left the audience in tears. Needless to say, everyone is looking forward to witnessing Rishi Kapoor’s magic one last time on screen.

And ahead of the release of Sharmaji Namkeen, the makers have once again got the fans excited as they have now unveiled the first song of the movie. Titles as Ye Luthrey, the track is about how Sharmji (played by Rishi and Paresh) is better than the other men around. The video gives a glimpse of Sharmaji’s love for cooking and the track will certainly bring a smile to your face with its foot-tapping music and quirky lyrics. Sharing the track on social media, producer Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Here’s adding some namkeen to your weekend. #YeLuthrey out now.”

Check out Ye Luthrey song from Sharmaji Namkeen here:

Talking about Sharmaji Namkeen, the movie will mark Rishi Kapoor’s performance in front of the camera. The veteran actor had passed away before completing the shoot following which Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to complete the project. Ahead of the trailer release, Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor had revealed how he was being considered to complete the project by using prosthetics and VFX but nothing worked out well. He also stated that Sharmaji Namkeen will be one of his fondest memories of his father.

Also Read: Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal make late actor's last film on retiree's life memorable