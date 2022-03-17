Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Alia Bhatt lauds Rishi Kapoor’s last film; Anil Kapoor ‘waiting to see his friend’

Actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in the year 2020. His unfortunate demise surely left a void in the entertainment industry. However, his fans and loved ones are waiting to see his last movie Sharmaji Namkeen. The trailer of his last movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ has been released today and social media is full of emotions. For those unaware, the movie’s shooting could not be completed due to the demise of Rishi Kapoor and then, Paresh Rawal stepped in to fill his shoes.

Just a while back, Alia Bhatt penned her view on the trailer of Rishi Kapoor’s last film and called it the ‘best’. She also shared the trailer in her Instagram stories. Similarly, Anil Kapoor too lauded the trailer and wrote, “Waiting to see my friend James on the big screen one last time but he will remain forever in our hearts…#sharmajinamkeen.” Earlier, fans too lauded the trailer as it left them emotional.

See Alia Bhatt’s post here:

See Anil Kapoor’s post here:

Yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor too gave a special message on his father’s last movie and also expressed his gratitude towards Paresh Rawal to step up and help them complete the film. In his video, Ranbir also said, “Sharmaji Namkeen will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans.” He also urged fans to watch his father’s movie.

Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, Sharmaji Namkeen also features Juhi Chawla in a key role. The movie will be released on March 31 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

