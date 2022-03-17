Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal make late actor's last film on retiree's life memorable
And now, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Sharmaji Namkeen today and it is undoubtedly a treat to watch Rishi Kapoor perform one last time in front of the camera. The over three-minute trailer revolves around Sharma Ji (played by Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal) and his struggles of dealing with retirement and it turns out to be a quirky entertainer. The Sharmaji Namkeen trailer gives a glimpse of how Sharma Ji takes up cooking to kill time and went on to win hearts. It was a treat to watch Rishi Kapoor in this adorable role in his swansong. On the other hand, Paresh Rawal also pulled off the role with perfection as he stepped into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes for the movie. Sharing the trailer, producer Farhan Akhtar wrote, “Lekar dher saara pyaar, do adbhut kalakaar ek screen par chhayenge pehli baar”.
Take a look at Farhan Akhtar’s post here:
Earlier, Paresh had also shared a post about stepping into Rishi Kapoor’s shoes for Sharmaji Namkeen and tweeted, “#SharmajiNamkeen Playing him with him was a unique experience. My tribute to late Shri Rishi Kapoor Saab”. Apart from Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, Sharmaji Namkeen also features Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar and Satish Kaushik in the lead. The movie will be hitting the screens on March 31.
Also Read: Late Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen with Paresh Rawal set for OTT release on 31 March