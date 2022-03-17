Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor’s last film makes his fans emotional

One of the heartbreaking news of 2020 was the unfortunate demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. But here is good news for the late veteran actor’s fans as the trailer of his last movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ has been released today. For those unaware, the movie’s shooting could not be completed due to the demise of Rishi Kapoor and then, Paresh Rawal stepped in to fill in his shoes. The movie also stars Juhi Chawla in a key role.

The three-minute trailer was a fun and emotional ride. It will be a treat to watch the late actor’s last appearance in front of the camera. As soon as the trailer was launched, fans came on to Twitter to give their verdict and many of them confessed that it made them emotional too. A user wrote, “The trailer really made me cry and it is very funny also. The best moments are there in the trailer.” Another user tweeted, “Sharmaji Namkeen is Rishi Kapoor’s last movie. His memories are settled in it. I cry a lot. This is his last movie. Rishi Kapoor left his memories in it.” Similar comments flooded social media.

See some of the tweets here:

Yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor had given a special message on his father’s last movie and also thanked actor Paresh Rawal for stepping in. In his video, Ranbir also said, “Sharmaji Namkeen will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans.” He also urged fans to watch his father’s movie.

The movie will be released on March 31 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

