'Sharmaji Namkeen' Twitter Reaction: Fans love Rishi Kapoor's swansong, thank Paresh Rawal for finishing film

Late Rishi Kapoor was one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. And, it’s been nearly two years since the veteran actor breathed his last. His unfortunate demise surely left a void in the industry. The late actor was shooting for his film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ when he passed away. However, then actor Paresh Rawal stepped into his shoes to finish the film. Speaking of which, the much-awaited movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ got released on the OTT platform on March 31.

After watching the movie, fans went up to Twitter to shower their love and appreciation for Rishi Kapoor's last performance. A fan wrote, “#SharmajiNamkeen worth a watch for every movie buff. Timeless performance - #pure familymovie . #legend #RishiKapoor.” Another fan tweeted, “For one last time... #RishiKapoor in and as #SharmajiNamkeen Miss you Chintu sir.. Thankyou @SirPareshRawal for completing the film..” Similar sweet tweets flooded social media.

See some of the tweets here:

Sharmaji Namkeen is directed by Hitesh Bhatia. Apart from late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, the movie also stars Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, and Taaruk Raina in key roles. The movie revolves around Sharmaji (played by Rishi Kapoor and then Paresh Rawal) who lives in a typical Delhi middle-class home with his two sons. While the older son works at a corporate job, the younger son is in college and a hip-hop dancer. Sharmaji’s two-year early retirement had pinched him a lot and what later happens is a fun ride to go on.

Earlier, in a video, Ranbir Kapoor had said, “Sharmaji Namkeen will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans.”

ALSO READ: Sharmaji Namkeen Review: Rishi Kapoor's last film is strictly a heartwarming ode to his legacy