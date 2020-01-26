Sharman Joshi gets nostalgic as Rang De Basanti completes 14 years

It's been 14 years since Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's patriotic film "Rang De Basanti' released, and it is still remembered by everyone -- especially for its excellent storyline, songs, dialogues and artistes' performances.

Actor Sharman Joshi, who played a pivotal role in the film, took to social media on Sunday and reminisced about the film's journey.

He posted one of the stills from the movie in which he can be seen standing next to co-stars , Kunal Kapoor, Siddharth and Atul Kulkarni.

One of the famous dialogues from the movie is also written on the image, which Sharman has shared on his Instagram account.



"'Koi bhi desh perfect nahi hota, usse perfect banana padta hai'(No country is perfect, we have to make it perfect)," the image read.

The 2006 released film narrated the story of a group of youngsters and how they are drawn towards leading a freedom movement after Independence. It also talks about how society invokes the group to fight the system with the aim to bring about a change.

The film brought forward a flashback to the freedom struggle about how freedom fighters like Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan and Rajguru continue to inspire youngsters.

"Rang De Basanti" also featured Soha Ali Khan, R. Madhavan, Waheeda Rehman, Kirron Kher, Anupam Kher and British actress Alice Patten.

