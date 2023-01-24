Sharman Joshi opens up about playing a pregnant man in Congratulations; ‘I got carried away’

Sharman Joshi, who is best known for his performances in many popular films including 3 Idiots, is set to play the lead role in the upcoming slice-of-life drama Congratulations. The highly anticipated project, which marks Sharman's debut in Gujarati cinema, features the actor in the role of a 'pregnant' man. Congratulations already garnered the attention of cinema lovers with its promising first-look poster. Meanwhile, in a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Sharman Joshi opened up about playing the role of a 'pregnant' man in the film. Sharman Joshi about preparing for his role in Congratulations

In his recent chat with Hindustan Times, Sharman Joshi opened up about preparing for his role in Congratulations. According to the talented actor he got 'carried away' while preparing for the role of a 'pregnant' man in the film. "The best part of working on this film was that I could put on weight. I had to play a pregnant man, so I was supposed to put on weight. But I got carried away, and that was not a good thing. The weight I put on in just two months was actually embarrassing," said the actor. "But it was for the film, so it was worth it. I was able to return to my normal weight soon enough and towards the end of the shooting, I had started slimming down," added Sharman Joshi. Check out the official poster of Congratulations below:

Sharman Joshi about his ambitious film In the interview, Sharman Joshi also spoke about Congratulations, which he considers an important film in his acting career. "Congratulations focuses on the entire gamut of pregnancy and the challenges, which are kind of addressed in the film, in a light-hearted way. The movie is primarily an emotional, dramatic comedy. It is not a make-believe world, we have some scientific references but it is still a work of fiction which could be a reality very soon," said the actor. Sharman's Gujarati acting career For the unversed, Sharman Joshi is not new to the Gujarati entertainment world. Even though Congratulations marks his debut in Gujarati cinema, the actor was earlier active in Gujarati theatre, and is a well-known face for the audiences. His notable works as a Bollywood star are another major bonus. In his interview with Hindustan Times, Sharman Joshi added that he wants to be a part of meaningful cinema in both the Bollywood and Gujarati industries, which will create a major impact among the audiences.

