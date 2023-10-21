Sharman Joshi spills beans on working with Aamir Khan in Rang De Basanti, says didn't see his 'serious' side

Sharman Joshi has done some really interesting films in his career like Style, Xcuse Me, 3 Idiots, and Rang De Basanti. He shared the screen space with Aamir Khan in the last two films which turned out to be major successes. In a recent interview, the actor spoke in detail about his experience of working with Khan.

Sharman Joshi talks about Aamir Khan

On the podcast Timeout With Ankit, Sharman Joshi opened up about his experience of working with Aamir Khan in Rang De Basanti. He said that he never saw the 'serious' side of Khan even after working with him in two films including 3 Idiots. He said, “Aamir is pretty instinctive himself. He goes with the flow. Maybe in the earlier days, he was still working on his craft and trying to figure out things, so perhaps, at that time, he was a little more particular about it. He’s a lovely guy." Joshi further called him a team player and a secure actor. "He’s a very secure actor", Joshi added.

About Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Siddharth, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Waheeda Rehman and Kunal Kapoor among others. The film was released in 2006 and met with critical acclaim as well as box-office success. It also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film.

Aamir Khan and Sharman Joshi's work front

Aamir was last seen in the 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was an official remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump and it underperformed at the box office. He is currently working on a film titled Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is a slice-of-life sports drama. Apart from that, he has also announced a film titled Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, marking Aamir's reunion with him after Andaz Apna Apna.

Joshi, on the other hand, was seen in films like Music School and Congratulations as well as the web series Kafas.

