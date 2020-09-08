  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sharman Joshi talks about '3 Idiots' being his favorite film: says 'Raju Rastogi had so many colors'

Actor Sharman Joshi says 3 Idiots is undoubtedly his favourite among the many films he has done.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: September 8, 2020 04:13 pm
Sharman Joshi talks about '3 Idiots' being his favorite film: says 'Raju Rastogi, had so many colors'Sharman Joshi talks about '3 Idiots' being his favorite film: says 'Raju Rastogi had so many colors'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"I have done many films, but '3 Idiots' is my favourite. My character, Raju Rastogi, had so many colours. That role taught me how to find a way and take a chance after losing yourself in chaos. I had a lot of fun shooting for the film," Sharman told IANS.

He also recalled how he and R. Madhavan used to gel with hostel students at IIM Bangalore, where a large part of the film was shot.

"When Aamir or Raju sir (director Rajkumar Hirani) was busy, Maddy and I used to go for a walk post dinner and interact with the hostel students. We made so many friends. I remember we used to have coffee with them and even played tennis and badminton. I re-lived my college life during the shoot of '3 Idiots'," he added.

Based on author Chetan Bhagat's bestseller "Five Point Someone", the 2009 blockbuster stars Aamir Khan and features Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor, Omi Vaidya, Madhavan and Sharman in pivotal roles. Through the story of three students in an Indian engineering college, the comedy drama highlights the pressures of the Indian education system on students.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sharman Joshi open to starring in another Golmaal movie: I would be more than happy

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement