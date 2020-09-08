Sharman Joshi talks about '3 Idiots' being his favorite film: says 'Raju Rastogi had so many colors'

Actor Sharman Joshi says 3 Idiots is undoubtedly his favourite among the many films he has done.

"I have done many films, but '3 Idiots' is my favourite. My character, Raju Rastogi, had so many colours. That role taught me how to find a way and take a chance after losing yourself in chaos. I had a lot of fun shooting for the film," Sharman told IANS.

He also recalled how he and R. Madhavan used to gel with hostel students at IIM Bangalore, where a large part of the film was shot.

"When Aamir or Raju sir (director Rajkumar Hirani) was busy, Maddy and I used to go for a walk post dinner and interact with the hostel students. We made so many friends. I remember we used to have coffee with them and even played tennis and badminton. I re-lived my college life during the shoot of '3 Idiots'," he added.

Based on author Chetan Bhagat's bestseller "Five Point Someone", the 2009 blockbuster stars and features Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor, Omi Vaidya, Madhavan and Sharman in pivotal roles. Through the story of three students in an Indian engineering college, the comedy drama highlights the pressures of the Indian education system on students.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sharman Joshi open to starring in another Golmaal movie: I would be more than happy

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×