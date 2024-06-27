Sharmila Tagore admits no one forced her to pose in bikini; recalls hubby Mansoor Ali Khan was 'extremely supportive'

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is widely regarded as one of Hindi cinema's finest and most versatile actresses. She married Mansoor Ali Khan in 1968, and they were fondly known as one of the most iconic duos until his passing in 2011. Tagore often talks about her late husband, reminiscing about the wonderful times they shared. Recently, she took a trip down memory lane and revealed how Mansoor reacted to her pictures in a bikini. Scroll down to read more!

Here's how Mansoor Ali Khan reacted to Sharmila Tagore's bikini pictures

In an interview on Kapil Sibal’s YouTube channel, Sharmila recalled how her husband reacted to her bikini pictures in the magazine. She mentioned that her husband was very different, very little perturbed, and extremely supportive. He remained "calm and non-judgemental", and since he was far away in London, he didn't realize what was happening in India.

Sharmila added that she believed there were questions asked in parliament, but she had no idea it could cause such a stir. She explained that she was young, had a good figure, and was not forced to do it. When the cameraman asked her something about it, she paid no heed.

When Sharmila Tagore gifted a luxury car worth 1 lakh to Mansoor Ali Khan

In the same interview, Tagore reminisced about giving Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi a Mercedes before they were married. On highlighting how Sharmila has always been a trendsetter when Kapil inquired about the special gift for her husband, she recalled that a Mercedes in those days cost Rs 1 lakh.

She further explained that back then, buying a car directly wasn't possible, and one needed approval before making such a purchase.

Sharmila Tagore on the work front

On the work front, Sharmila Tagore's last appearance was in the 2023 comedy and drama movie Gulmohar alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

