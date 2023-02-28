Sharmila Tagore admits signing films to pay rent in earlier days, reveals the reason for accepting Gulmohar

Sharmila Tagore is one of the most evergreen actresses of all time. She has given us some of the most remarkable films in her career span. It was always a visual treat for all the fans to spot her on the silver screen. Well, the actress is all set to make a comeback and spread her charm on the screen yet again with her upcoming family drama Gulmohar. This film also stars Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles and the trailer and songs have already created a lot of hype. In a recent interview with India Today, Tagore opened up about the reasons behind her picking up projects in earlier days. Sharmila Tagore opens up about reasons for picking up projects in earlier days

During the interview, Sharmila Tagore was asked about the reasons behind her selecting a certain film. To this, she replied that sometimes as professionals they sign a film for money, just to pay the rent. Sometimes, they sign a film to help a colleague or somebody who thinks if they are in the project, the film will do well. But at the end the actress said that at the end she has signed a film because she has liked the script but talking about signing Gulmohar, Tagore revealed, “at this point of time, where I am today, Kusum was necessary.”

Sharmila Tagore on Bollywood not offering good roles to older women Earlier in an interview with PTI, Sharmila Tagore has expressed her displeasure on the kind of roles Bollywood has for women of a certain age. She had compared the Bollywood film industry to Hollywood and said that actresses like Meryl Streep, Judi Dench or Maggie Smith get good roles there but the Hindi film industry is still a ‘little ageist’. But she also admitted that the game is changing slowly.

