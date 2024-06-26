Sharmila Tagore admits there was ‘violence’ and ‘misogyny’ in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal; says some women want lovers like that

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood film, Animal, arrived in December 2023, and the conversations around it are still hot and fuming. While the movie was a blockbuster hit with Rs 900 crores in its kitty, it was parallelly met with a lot of criticism for its portrayal of misogyny and a plot filled with gore violence.

There has been much debate about the relevance of the film with some celebrities talking in favor while others sharing their thoughts against it. Recently, veteran Actress Sharmila Tagore has shared her two cents on the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Sharmila Tagore’s thoughts on Animal

Animal starred Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, and revolved around a son who wants to prove his loyalty to his father. Recently while appearing at Kapil Sibal on his YouTube channel Dil Se Kapil Sibal, Sharmila shared, “There was a film called Animal”, Sibal was quick to interrupt and say, “Terrible, terrible film, full of violence.”

Tagore continued and admitted that ‘beyond violence, there was misogyny.’ She further acknowledged the fact that there were a lot of women who said they wanted somebody to love them like the way it was shown in the film. “Any film that runs a lot, you cannot rubbish it. You have to engage with it, try and understand what exactly is happening here,” Mrs Sharmila said.

The Waqt actress is not the only one several other celebrities including Javed Akhtar, Swanand Kirkire, Kiran Rao, and Adil Hussain have spoken about the problematic portrayal of a lot of things in the movie - directly or indirectly.

Sharmila Tagore on Laapataa Ladies

Further in the conversation when Kapil Sibal noted that Nitanshi Goel’s Laapataa Ladies broke Animal’s record, Tagore was quick to add, “Only on the OTT, not in the theatres.” However, further clarifying herself, the 79-year-old said that if a movie’s budget is right, they can make a good film that will actually work out like Laapataa Ladies.

She felt that the rural drama did great theatrically as well with their relatively lower budget whereas Animal was built on a massive scale and did earn back accordingly. She believes that smaller movies will surely get their investments back but not ‘in the quantity that say a Ranbir Kapoor or a Ranveer Singh will bring.’

Sharmila Tagore was last seen in Gulmohar.

