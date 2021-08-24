Sharmila Tagore appreciates Kareena Kapoor’s composure and attitude: Her presence calms me

’s mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is fond of her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor. In a recent chat with a leading daily, she heaped praises on her daughter-in-law and said Kareena’s presence calms her. She also spoke about the progress Saif has made in his life and career.

Speaking to ETimes, Sharmila said, “I am so fond of her. What is so wonderful about her is that she is so calm. I have seen her interact with her staff, her hairdresser and designer. I would sometimes snap at my hairdresser if we were being summoned and I would say zara jaldi karo, but not Kareena.” Sharmila further praised Kareena for her composure and attitude and said she loves the fact that Bebo is very patient. “Her presence calms me. She doesn't compare herself with anybody. She does her own thing. I am very happy that she is my daughter-in-law. She says, ‘I am like your daughter’. I say, ‘Yes you are’,” added the veteran actress.

She also spoke about how her son Saif Ali Khan progressed in his career and said, “I saw ‘Yeh Dillagi’ and even his old interviews were so funny. He has become a mature person. He is the father of four kids and has become an excellent chef. He has developed good hobbies like reading. He is a good father and cooks well.”

The veteran actress also hinted at returning to films but added not till the third wave of COVID is over. She revealed giving up a couple of films as her doctors wouldn’t let her work. Sharmila Tagore last appeared in Imran Khan and ’s starrer ‘Break Ke Baad’.

