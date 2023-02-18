Sharmila Tagore calls film industry a ‘little ageist’: Special scripts are being written for Amitabh Bachchan

Sharmila Tagore is one of the finest actresses we have in Bollywood. Her films were a massive hit and she enjoyed a huge fan following then and continues to enjoy it even today. The veteran actress was away from the limelight for several years but is all set to make her comeback and spread her charm on our screens with her upcoming family drama Gulmohar. She was last seen in Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan’s Break Ke Baad in 2010. Well, in a recent interview with PTI the actress expressed that the film industry is a little ageist with few roles for women of a certain age. Sharmila Tagore on Hindi film industry having few roles for women of certain age

Sharmila Tagore expressed that as compared to Hollywood where they have good roles for women of a certain age like Meryl Streep, Judi Dench or Maggie Smith, the Hindi film industry is still a ‘little ageist’. But according to her the game is changing slowly because of OTT. "We are still slightly ageist, especially with women because powerful roles go to the men. Like special scripts are being written for Mr Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, but not for Waheeda (Rehman) ji and not for many other ageing lady actors," Tagore told PTI. “Hindi cinema is not where Hollywood is in terms of offering roles to older women. There are wonderful, more mature actors, Neena (Gupta) for instance, she is a magnificent actor. There are many others... OTT is full of wonderful performers. It will take time but it will change.” Sharmila concluded by confidently saying, “It will happen here.”

Gulmohar, also feature Manoj Bajpayee and Amol Palekar along with Suraj Sharma and Simran Rishi Bagga in pivotal roles. The film directed by Rahul Chittella revolves around the multi-generation Batra family who is all set to move out of their 34-year-old family home. Sara Ali Khan expresses excitement on Sharmila Tagore’s return in Gulmohar Sharing her excitement about Sharmila Tagore’s much-awaited comeback, Sara Ali Khan had taken to her Instagram story and posted a pic of Sharmila posing with the team of Gulmohar. In the caption, Sara wrote how excited she is about Sharmila Tagore’s comeback. She also wrote that she is confident that Sharmila is going to nail it with her onscreen presence. Sara wrote, “Badi Amma is back on screen. To watch her I’m truly keen. She will be the epitome of brilliance and grace I have yakeen”.

