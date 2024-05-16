Sharmila Tagore on being 'absent mother' to Saif Ali Khan: 'My husband was there, but I wasn't'

Saif Ali Khan is considered one of the dotting dads of Bollywood. Despite his busy schedule, the actor makes sure to spend as much time as possible with his kids. Not just Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh, he is often spotted with Sara and Ibrahim too.

But his mom and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has recently opened up about how she didn't give him enough time as a son and was an 'absent mother'.

Sharmila Tagore on not giving enough time to his son Saif Ali Khan while growing up

According to The Indian Express, while speaking at a Mother’s Day event for YFLO recently, Sharmila Tagore opened up about making mistakes after she became a mother for the first time. The veteran actress said that when she gave birth to Saif, she was very busy with her work as she was doing two shifts a day. She added that for the first six years of his life, she remained absent.

Sharmila said that she used to go to the parent-teacher meetings, and attended his plays but wasn't a full-time mom. "My husband was there, but I wasn't. Then when I became a mother, I became an overzealous mother. I wanted to feed him, bathe him, and everything. That was the other side of the pendulum. I made a few mistakes, honestly," she mentioned.

Sharmila Tagore on Saif Ali Khan growing up 'pretty okay'

Sharmila Tagore said that despite all this, Saif Ali Khan grew up 'pretty okay'. Praising her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and their extended family, she mentioned that he was there, and we had the support of the extended family and her friends. "One of his school teachers would live across the apartment in Mumbai. She and her husband really looked after Saif as well. For the girls (Soha Ali Khan & Saba Ali Khan) I was there," she concluded.

Saif Ali Khan's work front

Saif Ali Khan is currently working on the upcoming Telugu film Devara, which features him in an important role alongside Jr. NTR. He will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action film. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal recently that the film, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, has been titled Jewel Thief.

