Sharmila Tagore pens heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor & Irrfan Khan: Two star actors I have always admired

Sharmila Tagore wrote a heartfelt piece about the starkly different actors, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, and their love for the craft.

Reminscing her days with and watching Irrfan on the big screen, Sharmila Tagore wrote a heartfelt piece for Scroll.in. The actress wrote about the starkly different actors and their love for the craft. A week ago, Irrfan Khan passed away followed by the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in a span of 24 hours. This definitely came as a blow to the Indian film fraternity. Actress Sharmila Tagore had some fond memories to recall in her piece.

She wrote, "Two people who couldn’t have been more different. Two stars who epitomised two starkly different eras and styles. Yet, two of a kind. The two star-actors I have always admired." Recalling the first time she saw Irrfan on screen, Sharmila wrote, "I first watched an Irrfan film way back in 2001 at the opening of the London Film Festival. I didn’t even know his name at the time and yet at the premiere screening of Asif Kapadia’s The Warrior, what I took back from the visually stunning film were the actor’s eyes."

"Though he was a man of few words, there was something magical about his presence, both in real life and on screen, that instantly captured your imagination," Sharmila said about the 'Piku' actor. The former actress also recalled how Rishi Kapoor's presence distracted her from her son on the sets of Hum Tum.

"Rishi embraced his characters with such vivacity and enthusiasm that it was impossible to resist his charm. When he bursts onto the screen in Hum Tum singing "Main shayar toh nahin", you instantly surrender yourself to his joie de vivre and smile along with him. He literally owns the scene. In that moment, despite myself I felt my attention wavering from Saif to Rishi."

She concluded saying, "There wasn’t even an opportunity to say goodbye. The passing of Rishi and Irrfan — how does one even commit that phrase into writing — leaves me devastated. At this moment, I cannot begin to contemplate the enormous void that these magnificent actors have left behind. Who can possibly fill the gap? Do we even want to fill the gap?"

