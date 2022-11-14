Sharmila Tagore poses with baby Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba in a precious throwback pic

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi is quite active on social media. She may not be a star like her brother or sister Soha Ali Khan but enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Saba often keeps her followers hooked to her page with amazing throwback and unseen pictures of her entire family. Today too she has shared a couple of old childhood pictures of Saif, Soha, Sara Ali Khan , Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan on the occasion of Children's Day.

In the first picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s adorable son Jehangir Ali Khan looking cutely towards the camera. Then comes a picture of Taimur Ali Khan looking away from the camera. The third picture is of a pretty Inaaya looking at one of her grandmother’s film posters. Then comes a picture of Sara Ali Khan holding her baby brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in her lap. Last but not the least, there comes a rare picture of Sharmila Tagore holding both her daughters in her arms while Saif poses with them. Sharing these pictures, Saba wrote, “MY Munchkins! The joy I get spending time with these brats ..I LOVE every minute! The pure souls are a delight n distraction that only children can be... innocence is the way of life...I choose ! Sara n Iggy...to inni, tim n jeh..ALL Jaans! Stay young at heart! I hope I don't change that about me..ever! And maybe why I get along with them the most!! Love you guys...and last but not least..my siblings too! Kids ...together.#happychildrensday #2022

